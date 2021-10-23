Walker Buehler to start Game 6 for the Dodgers

Walker Buehler will start Game 6 for the Dodgers, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Max Scherzer was initially scheduled to start this game, but he was scratched due to what the team and player are calling dead arm. Buehler has been moved up a day as he was slated to start a possible Game 7 on Sunday. The change from Sunday to Saturday means that Buehler will start Game 6 on just three days’ rest. The biggest question heading into the contest is how many quality innings he can give the Dodgers in this elimination game. Buehler has a 3.77 ERA, and 1.47 WHIP in three starts this postseason covering 14.1 innings. While those are solid numbers, they also show he doesn’t go deep into games. The Dodgers are likely to need their bullpen to come up big to move on to a winner take all Game 7.

