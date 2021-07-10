Wander Franco out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rays

Wander Franco is not in the starting lineup for the Rays on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Franco was universally considered to be the best or second-best prospect in MLB when he was promoted from Triple-A on June 21.

Franco has gotten off to a rough start in his first 14 games. He is batting .211 with two HRs and seven RBIs. His OBP of .274, SLG .351, and OPS of .625 are not showing what kind of player he is expected to become. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as even Mike Trout struggled when he was first promoted.

The Rays will play the middle game of their three-game series versus the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon, with Ryan Yarbrough facing off versus Ross Stripling. The Rays are +160 (-1.5) on the run line, -120 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and the under (-102). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.