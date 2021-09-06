Wander Franco Ties Record Set by Mickey Mantle

https://twitter.com/MLBPipeline/status/1434929083071270912

Franco hit a triple in his first at-bat during Monday’s game vs. the Red Sox, which put him in some elite company. He’s now reached base safely in each of his past 36 games, which ties him with Mickey Mantle for the longest on-base streak for any AL player age 20 or younger. Any time you’re doing something that hasn’t been done since Mantle, you’re doing something special.

Franco now has his eyes set on tying the major league record. That currently belongs to Frank Robinson, who reached base in 43 consecutive games before turning 21.

Franco has been the No. 1 prospect in baseball for the past two seasons, and he has not disappointed in his first taste of major-league action. He’s posted a 124 wRC+ through his first 58 games with seven homers, 15 doubles, and three triples. He’s also swiped two bases so he’s a true five-tool player. He has a chance to become one of the best players in the league very quickly.

Franco’s ascension is one of the reasons the Rays have been so good this season. They own the best record in the American League at 86-51, and they’re currently listed at +750 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.