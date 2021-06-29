Warriors C Kevon Looney Exercises $5.1 million Option To Remain In Golden State
June 29Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Warriors center Kevon Looney will exercise his $5.1 million vesting option to remain with Golden State for the 2021-22 season. After conferring with his agent, Looney decided that it was unlikely he would earn more than his player option in the open market.
Kevon Looney is exercising his $5.1M option to return to the Golden State Warriors next season, sources tell ESPN.
In June of 2019, it was reported that Looney signed a three-year deal worth $ 15 million, but it appears the third year was really a team-friendly player option that would also provide him with additional security.
Looney started 34 of the 61 games he played in this season and averaged 19 minutes per game. Though he only averaged 4.1 points and 5.3 rebounds, Looney has been a valued player in the Warriors organization since they selected him 30th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.
