Warriors G Gary Payton II Will Play Tuesday Vs. Nets

Payton II popped up on the team’s injury report on Tuesday night as a probable for this matchup with the knee injury but it didn’t seem to be bothering him enough to keep him out of this big-time matchup. Simmons also mentioned that the sixth-year veteran will have a crack at guarding Nets forward Kevin Durant, along with a few others.
He is currently averaging 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in 13 appearances this season. He has developed into a solid depth option for Golden State, something they have struggled with in past seasons.
Golden State Warriors Vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds
The Golden State Warriors are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday with the total set at 222.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
