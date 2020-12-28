Washington Football Team releases Dwayne Haskins ahead of crucial matchup with Eagles
December 28joecervenkaSportsGrid
A disastrous week has mercifully come to an end for Dwayne Haskins and Washington. Washington officially cut ties with their former quarterback just a day after benching him in a terrible effort in a loss against the Carolina Panthers. The 15th overall pick of the 2019 draft passed for only 154 yards with two interceptions and a fumble. Haskins had a laughable 36.9 QB rating on the day in a game Washington really needed in their chase of the NFC East title. They brought in undrafted Taylor Heinicke, who hasn’t played in a game since 2018 but was actually more effective than Haskins against Carolina.
Haskins’ troubles began well before the game on Sunday as he was fined $40,000 and stripped of his team captain title after violating COVID-19 protocols by attending a party maskless. The former Ohio State product ends his mostly terrible two-year run in Washington with a 60.1 percent completion rate, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.
Haskins release’s timing is a little strange as they face a must-win game against Philadelphia in Week 17. If Washington wins, they clinch the division. Alex Smith is still banged up, nursing a calf injury, and there’s no guarantee he plays on Sunday. Head Coach Ron Rivera said he was super close to having Smith suit up in Week 16, so it’s hard to imagine he won’t play in a game with a playoff spot on the line. Even if he does play, Washington is one hit and reinjury away from having to go back to Heinicke with no Haskins.
Keep an eye on Smith’s status in case you’re in one of those wacky fantasy leagues who hold their championship game in Week 17. Obviously, Haskins should be dropped immediately, and Heinicke should be avoided at all costs.
