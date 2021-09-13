Washington Football Team Signs Kyle Shurmur to Practice Squad

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1437425215798185993

Ryan Fitzpatrick was expected to serve as the Football Team’s starting quarterback this season, but he suffered a hip subluxation Sunday vs. the Chargers. He’s expected to miss an extended period, so the team will have to look at other options for the position.

Taylor Heinicke should take over as the starter, and he was impressive after replacing Fitzpatrick on Sunday. He was 11 for 15 with 122 passing yards and one touchdown, resulting in an average of 9.47 adjusted yards per attempt. Heinicke also played well in the Football Team’s playoff loss to the Buccaneers last season, so he should be a solid replacement for Fitzpatrick.

That said, the Football Team still needs a bit more depth at the position, so NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports they have signed Shurmur to the practice squad. He went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2019, and he racked up 3,130 passing yards with a 62.6% completion percentage in his final collegiate season.

The Football Team will take on the Giants in Week 2, and they’re listed as four-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.