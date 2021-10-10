Washington Football Team Will Be Short on Receivers vs. Saints
October 9Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Terry McLaurin is poised for a heavier workload than usual against the New Orleans Saints. Ben Standig confirmed that Cam Sims is expected to miss up to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Dyami Brown was also ruled out against the Saints, and Curtis Samuel is questionable for Sunday’s contest.
That leaves McLaurin and Adam Humphries as the primary options for Taylor Heinicke as Washington looks to improve their 2-2 record. Scary Terry leads the Washington Football Team in targets, receptions, and yards, snagging 65.8% of his 38 targets for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Through four games, the Saints allow the seventh-most yards through the air, giving up an average of 283.2 yards per game. McLaurin is among the top tier of receivers on FanDuel slates, carrying a $7,400 salary in Week 5.
Washington enters Sunday’s contest against the Saints as +2.5 underdogs on the spread and +120 on the moneyline.
