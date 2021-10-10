Washington Football Team Will Be Short on Receivers vs. Saints

Terry McLaurin is poised for a heavier workload than usual against the New Orleans Saints. Ben Standig confirmed that Cam Sims is expected to miss up to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Dyami Brown was also ruled out against the Saints, and Curtis Samuel is questionable for Sunday’s contest.

https://twitter.com/BenStandig/status/1447002413995421698

That leaves McLaurin and Adam Humphries as the primary options for Taylor Heinicke as Washington looks to improve their 2-2 record. Scary Terry leads the Washington Football Team in targets, receptions, and yards, snagging 65.8% of his 38 targets for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Through four games, the Saints allow the seventh-most yards through the air, giving up an average of 283.2 yards per game. McLaurin is among the top tier of receivers on FanDuel slates, carrying a $7,400 salary in Week 5.

Washington enters Sunday’s contest against the Saints as +2.5 underdogs on the spread and +120 on the moneyline.