Washington Running Back Antonio Gibson Expected to Play Week 4

Gibson is suffering from a shin injury, missing practice Thursday, and was limited Friday. Starting in a 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, Gibson rushed for 31 yards on 12 attempts, averaging 2.58 yards per carry. Gibson also leads Washington in workload in the backfield, responsible for 60% of the team’s carries. Barring a setback in pregame warmups, Gibson should see a full workload, facing an Atlanta Falcons defense that ranks 24th in rush DVOA.
Gibson is priced at $7,100 on FanDuel.
With Washington’s lead rusher expected to play, J.D. McKissic could see a limited role in the backfield. In the Week 3 loss, McKissic rushed for 23 yards on three attempts, averaging more than seven yards per carry.
Washington is a 1.5-point road favorite against the Falcons on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a matchup with a 47.5-point total.
