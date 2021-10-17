Washington Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin Expected to Play Against Chiefs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin is expected to play in a Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1449612873089564673

McLaurin is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, reportedly sitting out of Friday’s practice for precautionary measures. In a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, McLaurin was targeted 11 times, catching four passes for 46 yards, averaging 11.5 yards per reception. The leader in Washington’s receiving corps, McLaurin, has a 30% target share, targeted 10 or more times in three games this season.

Washington has an ideal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this week, whose defense ranks last in DOVA, according to Football Outsiders.

McLaurin is priced at $7,400 on FanDuel for the Week 6 matchup and should see a full allotment of targets from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Washington is a 7-point home underdog against the Chiefs on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 54.5-point total, the highest on the slate.