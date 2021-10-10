Washington WR Curtis Samuel Questionable To Return Vs. Saints

Samuel made his debut with Washington in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons after being placed on injured reserve to start the season with a groin issue. He had four receptions for 19 yards in the outing. Samuel had one rush for eight yards in today’s game prior to his exit.
The five-year veteran was a Swiss Army knife during his time with the Carolina Panthers with 14 receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in four seasons. He was second in touches on the team only behind running back Christian McCaffrey. Washington brought in Samuel as a complementary option to budding star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
New Orleans Saints Vs. Washington Football Team Update
The Washington Football Team trail the New Orleans Saints 20-13 with the second half ready to get underway. You can bet on live NFL lines, props, and much more only on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.