Washington WR Curtis Samuel Questionable To Return Vs. Saints

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel is questionable to return against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury, per Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala.

Samuel made his debut with Washington in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons after being placed on injured reserve to start the season with a groin issue. He had four receptions for 19 yards in the outing. Samuel had one rush for eight yards in today’s game prior to his exit.

The five-year veteran was a Swiss Army knife during his time with the Carolina Panthers with 14 receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in four seasons. He was second in touches on the team only behind running back Christian McCaffrey. Washington brought in Samuel as a complementary option to budding star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Washington Football Team Update

The Washington Football Team trail the New Orleans Saints 20-13 with the second half ready to get underway. You can bet on live NFL lines, props, and much more only on the FanDuel Sportsbook.