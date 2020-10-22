Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings

We are sitting here in Week Seven and a real conversation I had with myself was “How high do I rank Richard Rodgers and should I be picking him up in more leagues?” While it is universally true in all walks of human life that we know much less than we think, the absolute certainty of grinding offseason fantasy football drafts and content for six months only for all of those certainties to be washed away is really a wonderful learning experience. Somehow, every year we see rosters get decimated by injuries, roles change and running backs appear out of thin air but come into the next season’s fantasy football drafts with the utmost certainty that our strategy is correct.
The over-arching lesson from fantasy football in 2020 is likely going to be that the #RobustRB strategy is completely dead. Players like Leonard Fournette, Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, and Mark Ingram had so little upside to begin with and are so far from paying off that it is hard to imagine even the staunchest of RB truthers return to the strategy next year. Just take a look at the rankings this week. If you had to start Travis Fulgham or David Johnson, wouldn’t you actually probably feel better about Fulgham at this point? Perhaps the lesson we all need to learn is something empirically true: Wide receivers score more points than running backs on average and our decisions should reflect that.
