WFT’s WR Curtis Samuel DNP – Thursday

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that Curtis Samuel of the Washington Football Team is not practicing on Thursday. Instead, Samuel is accompanied doing some light work with a trainer.

Curtis Samuel is on the side field doing band exercises with a trainer. Rookie safety Darrick Forrest (IR, hamstring) is also over there. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 9, 2021

Washington signed Samuel as a free agent to a three-year deal worth $34.5 million in the offseason. But as it stands, the odds appear to be against him being active in Week 1. He left practice early on Wednesday after aggravating a groin injury that kept him out of most training camp and the entire preseason.

The former Ohio State product caught 77 passes for 851 yards and scored three touchdowns last season with the Carolina Panthers. He was expected to line up on the other side of Terry McLaurin in Washington’s offense.

If he can’t play this weekend, look for the third-round rookie Dyami Brown to take his place. Washington is currently a one-point home favorite this week against the visiting Chargers.

It’ll be interesting to see if his injury results in some buyback on Los Angeles, given the lack of experience with Samuel’s possible replacement.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.