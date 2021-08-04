What’s Next For Damian Lillard?

What’s Next for Damian Lilliard?

The NBA free agency got underway this week, and the Portland Trail Blazers haven’t really done much to take the next step as a legitimate title contender. Sure they resigned Norman Powell to a five-year deal worth $90 million. Outside of that, there hasn’t been much other activity to really excite their fanbase along with their wantaway star Damian Lillard. Signing Cody Zeller to be a backup center isn’t really going to move the needle, and neither will Ben McLemore.

There have already been discussions of ownership selling the team, so it’s fair to wonder how far over the cap they’d be willing to go. According to Spotrac, Portland is already $55.4 million over the salary cap. The NBA actually employs a soft cap which means that while teams can over, they could face a luxury tax as a penalty. For example, teams that are $20 million or more over the cap pay a tax rate of $3.75 for every dollar they’re over. This rate increases $0.50 for each additional $5,000,000 over $20,000,000.

The luxury tax may be a deterrent for some organizations, but does it really matter if you have an owner with deep pockets?

That’s why NBA teams in small markets often struggle to keep their teams together even if they draft well. But if you get a generational player like Stephen Curry, you pretty much have to bite the bullet to put a competitive team together and know you’ll probably be waist-deep in the luxury tax for quite some time.

It certainly helps to be lucky in the league because it’s so difficult to find superstars. Even if you find one, you probably need to find another one to have a chance to compete. The Blazers arguably have a second superstar in CJ McCollum, but for whatever reason, it just hasn’t worked out in Portland. There are also rumors that Portland could look to trade McCollum, but there haven’t been any potential suitors at the moment.

Since that’s yet to happen, they’re probably best off holding on to him.

Still, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. Portland has lost in the first round of the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. At this point, the best thing for the Trail Blazers and Lillard might be to finally agree to part ways.

