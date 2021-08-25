What’s Next For Mets’ Noah Syndergaard?

Justin Toscano of the Record reports that pitcher Noah Syndergaard will have his first rehab outing on Thursday with the Mets High-A Brooklyn team.

Noah Syndergaard will begin his rehab assignment by throwing an inning for High A Brooklyn tomorrow. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 25, 2021

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in May of last year, so the Mets would probably like to see him get multiple outings under his belt before they consider activating him from the injury list.

Even if everything goes well in his rehab outings, he’ll likely be used out of the bullpen instead of the rotation.

The Mets hadn’t had Syndergaard available for the last two seasons when he was essentially under their control contractually. Now, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

In five career seasons, he’s 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

