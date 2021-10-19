What’s Next For Nets’ And James Harden?

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets remain optimistic about resigning James Harden despite failing to reach an agreement before the midnight deadline on Monday.

Midnight deadline to extend James Harden is past. But the #Nets can still re-sign him after the season. Joe Tsai: “Whether or not its the season now or later, the way I look at it is he’s already said I want to play and finish my career in Brooklyn: He’s actually said that.” #nba — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 19, 2021

The deadline is because Harden cannot sign an extension with the season beginning based on his $43.7 million player option for next year.

Per league rules, the first year of a player’s extension cannot be of a value lower than the player option it would displace. Given that Harden already earns the maximum keeps him from signing an extension midseason.

However, Nets owner, Joe Tsai, remains confident that the two sides will reach a deal as Harden has publically stated that he wants to finish his career in Brooklyn. And with Kyrie Irving’s status in question regarding whether he will be vaccinated and rejoin the team, it would be prudent for the Nets to try to get a deal done with Harden and keep hold of their star player.

Get a jump start on the NBA season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.