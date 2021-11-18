Where Will OF Nick Castellanos Play Next?

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reports that the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants are starting to circle free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos.

https://twitter.com/jonmorosi/status/1461354775216222226

Castellanos is from Florida, so it makes sense why a homecoming could be in the cards. However, he seems like he could be an even better fit on a Giants team that led baseball with 107 wins in the 2021 campaign. One positive about Castellanos is his durability, as he’s never had fewer than 400 at-bats in a season.

The nine-year veteran is coming off a career season with 34 home runs, 100 RBIs, and a 3.3 WAR. That’s likely why he’s chosen to opt-out of his four-year $64 million deal with the Reds. As a result, there’s a pretty good chance he gets rewarded with an even bigger contract this offseason.

