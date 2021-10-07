White Sox Add Carlos Rodón To ALDS Roster

The Chicago White Sox announced their ALDS roster, and included on the list is the left-handed starter, Carlos Rodón.

Rodón has been battling some soreness in his pitching arm towards the end of the season. At one point, his fastball velocity was down to 89 mph despite averaging in the mid to high-90’s during the season. After skipping a start, he was back on the mound in the final week on Wednesday against the Reds.

Although his average velocity was 91 mph, Rodón pitched five shutout innings — allowing just one hit and striking out four batters. However, it’s unclear whether he’ll be used as a starter in this series or pitch out of the bullpen.

