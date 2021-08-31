White Sox’ Add Lance Lynn To 10-Day IL

The Chicago White Sox announced they placed Lance Lynn on the 10-day injury list with inflammation in his right knee.
Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Pittsburgh, the #WhiteSox placed All-Star right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to August 29) with right knee inflammation and recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Class AAA Charlotte.
Lynn was shelled for seven runs on seven hits, including three home runs in his last start against the Cubs. He recently signed a two-year extension worth $38 million to remain with the White Sox.
This season, he’s made 24 starts and is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. He currently has the second shortest odds to win the Cy Young at +260.
The good news for Chicago fans is the White Sox have a stranglehold on the division with a 10-game lead over the Indians. Chicago gets set to host the Pirates for a two-game interleague series on Tuesday night.
