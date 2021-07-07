White Sox Designate Adam Eaton For Assignment

https://twitter.com/whitesox/status/1412788596298428423

Adam Engel was officially activated from the 10-day IL on Wednesday, but the White Sox needed to open up a roster spot for him. Unfortunately, Engel’s roster spot came at the expense of Eaton. He was officially designated for assignment, which means the rest of the league will have a chance to claim him.

The move is a bit of a surprise considering the White Sox are already dealing with injuries to Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, but Eaton has struggled at the plate this season. He’s posted just an 82 wRC+ through 219 plate appearances, and he was even worse in limited playing time in 2020. Still, Eaton is a quality veteran, so he should catch on with another club.

The White Sox have gotten off to a fantastic start this season. They’ve posted a record of 50-35 through their first 85 games, which gives them a 6.5-game lead in the division. They’re currently listed at -1100 to win the AL Central on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’ve moved to +850 to win the World Series.