White Sox Hopeful To Have José Abreu

Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the White Sox will monitor the first baseman José Abreu during warmups to assess whether to include him in the lineup.

Tony La Russa says that José Abreu says he’s feeling good. But the Sox have a couple lineups ready, one with him in it and another without him, and they’ll test Abreu pregame and see which one they will use. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 7, 2021

Abreu’s had flu-like symptoms this week and even flew to Houston, separate from the rest of the team. The team’s medical staff already ruled out COVID-19 as a possible cause of the illness after Abreu tested negative on multiple occasions.

The fact that he’s shown some improvement through the week is a positive sign for the White Sox and their fans. The slugger had his fifth 30-home run campaign this season, and his 117 RBIs were the second-highest in his career.

If he plays in the series opener, he’ll hope for better production against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. In 18 at-bats, he’s hitting .222 against the right-hander without any home runs or RBI.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find playoff futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.