White Sox’ Tim Anderson Not In Lineup

The Chicago White Sox released their Tuesday lineup against the Pirates, and not listed is shortstop Tim Anderson.

Luis Robert is 24-60 (.400) with five home runs and 12 RBI in his last 14 games. ⏰: 7:10 p.m. CT 📺: @NBCSChicago 📻: @ESPN1000 pic.twitter.com/UprdTiRctz — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2021

Anderson has been dealing with some soreness in his legs over the last two weeks. The White Sox hopes to manage the issue by giving their shortstop some rest. This will be his second straight absence after sitting out Sunday’s game against the Cubs.

The Alabama native is having another stellar season, as evidenced by his .302/.331/.458 slash line. Contrast that with his replacement, Leury Garcia, who has a .244/.322/.335 slash line. Anderson actually leads the team with a 3.9 WAR, whereas Garcia has a 1.3 WAR.

This will be the third meeting between the Pirates and the White Sox. The season series is currently split at one game apiece.

