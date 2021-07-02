White Sox View Pirates’ Adam Frazier As Possible 2B Replacement

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports that the Chicago White Sox are monitoring Pirates’ second baseman, Adam Frazier, as a possible trade target.

After a couple close calls with Eduardo Escobar, the White Sox are also thought to be taking a close look at Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier. Talks are ongoing. Fit makes great sense but price tag has to be much higher. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 2, 2021

Frazier is considered an option after Chicago lost their starting second baseman, Nick Madrigal, to a season-ending hamstring injury. Madrigal featured in 54 games and had a .305/.349/.425 slash line with a 1.4 WAR value. Frazier’s numbers are very similar as he has a .326/393/.468 slash line but a 2.5 WAR value. He was also recently named to his first All-Star team and won’t become an unrestricted free agent until after next season.

At 48-32, Chicago holds a five-game lead in the division over the Cleveland Indians. They’ve had to weather injuries to some key players as outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez are not expected until August after both were placed on the 60-day IL.

