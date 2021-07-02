White Sox View Pirates’ Adam Frazier As Possible 2B Replacement
July 2Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports that the Chicago White Sox are monitoring Pirates’ second baseman, Adam Frazier, as a possible trade target.
After a couple close calls with Eduardo Escobar, the White Sox are also thought to be taking a close look at Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier. Talks are ongoing. Fit makes great sense but price tag has to be much higher.
Frazier is considered an option after Chicago lost their starting second baseman, Nick Madrigal, to a season-ending hamstring injury. Madrigal featured in 54 games and had a .305/.349/.425 slash line with a 1.4 WAR value. Frazier’s numbers are very similar as he has a .326/393/.468 slash line but a 2.5 WAR value. He was also recently named to his first All-Star team and won’t become an unrestricted free agent until after next season.
At 48-32, Chicago holds a five-game lead in the division over the Cleveland Indians. They’ve had to weather injuries to some key players as outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez are not expected until August after both were placed on the 60-day IL.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.