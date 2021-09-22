White Sox vs. Tigers Postponed Wednesday

https://twitter.com/tigers/status/1440676842034270208

The White Sox and Tigers were initially scheduled to play a 1:10 p.m. ET matinee on Wednesday, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. ET on September 27th.

This game doesn’t have a ton of relevance for either team. The White Sox haven’t quite clinched the AL Central yet, but they’re on the verge. They lead the Indians by 10.5 games in the standings, so their “magic number” sits at just two. The Rays currently own a 3.0 game lead for the best record in the AL, so the White Sox will likely open their playoff run vs. the Astros. The White Sox are currently listed at +750 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Tigers will not be making a trip to the postseason, but they do have a chance to finish the year above .500. That would be a step forward after posting a winning percentage of .397 or less in each of the past four seasons. They’ve won four straight games and are just 1.0 game behind the Indians for second place in the division.