Who Is Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine?

The Tennessee Titans are already in “next man up” mode as they could be without their top two wide receivers against the Jets as A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are both nursing hamstring injuries. Their absences should create some opportunities for players like Josh Reynolds, Cameron Batson, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill spoke glowingly of Westbrook-Ikhine, who is in his second year in the NFL.

“He does the dirty work for us,” Tannehill said. “He gets in there and blocks. He is physical. He is tough. He is a versatile guy who has size and strength and has made some big plays for us. I have a ton of confidence in Nick.”

The former Indiana product caught all four of his targets in Week 3 for 53 yards and a touchdown. It was a decent performance for Westbrook-Ikhine as he was called into action in the first quarter when Brown picked up the injury.

The relationship between Westbrook-Ikhine and Tannehill developed in July during some joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Westbrook-Ikhine grew in confidence in both his ability and his understanding of the offense.

He might be worth a look to add to your fantasy roster for Week 4.

