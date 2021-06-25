Why Being An Unvaccinated NFL Player Can Be Costly

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reports that the NFL and its Players Association have agreed that teams “may not challenge whether or not a player’s COVID-19 infection is football-related if…the player was fully vaccinated at the time he contracted the virus; and the player received an initial negative test for COVID-19 upon timely reporting to preseason training camp during the 2021 League Year, and he did not have a subsequent unexcused absence from preseason training camp.”

This language is specific to the agreement between the two parties in a letter ProFootballTalk obtained a copy of earlier this week. Conversely, if a player is not vaccinated and contracts the virus, teams can go after the player’s game check by challenging whether the positive test was football-related.

Since there is already an agreement in place by both parties, players who choose not to get vaccinated will have little to no recourse to protect their game checks should they test positive.

Here's another incentive for NFL players to get vaccinated: Non-vaccinated players who get COVID-19 in 2021 possibly won't get paid. https://t.co/keY4PuIPIu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 24, 2021

Another incentive for players to get vaccinated is mobility—especially if the player is a free agent or was released during the season. Vaccinated players will be allowed to try out for potential suitors, while unvaccinated players would have to wait five days before they would be allowed to try out.

This is a clear advantage for vaccinated players considering how competitive the league is, particularly when you might have multiple teams trying to fill the same position. In addition, it’s unlikely that teams will be will to wait five days to bring an unvaccinated player in when they’re trying to install their game plan for the weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 65% of the NFL’s players have received at least one vaccine dose, which is on par with the rest of the country.

65% of NFL players have had at least one shot, per NFL medical officer Allen Sills. That’s approximately the same percent as rest of the country. But for Americans ages 18-24, it’s around 48%. Ages 25-39 is around 50%. So players are over indexing compared to people their age. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2021

