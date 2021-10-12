Wide Receiver Anthony Miller Joins Steelers Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announce wide receiver Anthony Miller has been signed to the practice squad.

We have released NT Eli Ankou from the practice squad and signed WR Anthony Miller and DT Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 12, 2021

Miller, who started the season as a member of the Houston Texans, joins a Steelers offense looking to replace star wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster, who reportedly had shoulder surgery. Miller played two games with the Texans, last appearing in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Miller was targeted five times, catching one pass for three yards.

The Steelers are looking for options to replace the injured Schuster, responsible for 17% of the target share, behind only Diontae Johnson. Pittsburgh is the leads the league in pass plays per game, averaging 42 passing plays per game.

In a Week 6 matchup, the Steelers face a Seahawks defense ranked 25th in DVOA, allowing 476 yards in a 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Pittsburgh is a 4.5-point home favorite against the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Sunday night matchup with a 42.5-point total.