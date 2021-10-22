Will Baker Mayfield Play In Week 8?

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports that the Cleveland Browns have yet to rule out Baker Mayfield in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s not getting into specific of Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury, but could be back Oct. 31 vs. #Steelers — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 22, 2021

Mayfield is dealing with both a fracture and a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. The Browns are hopeful he can benefit from some rest, but the injury will require surgery at some point at the end of the season. After not playing on Thursday night, Mayfield will get a few extra days of rest before the team reevaluates him again.

Cleveland has yet to play a divisional game this season, so it figures to be a key matchup when it faces Pittsburgh.

Despite its 4-3 record, Cleveland is still ranked seventh overall in the Football Outsiders DVOA metric. Thus, it’s still a team with the necessary components to challenge for a Super Bowl title.

