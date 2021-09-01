Will Ben Simmons Land In Sacramento?

Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports that the Kings are unlikely to include De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton in any deal for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. Some view Sacramento as favorites to land the wantaway 76er. Yet, the Kings would need to send back a quality player in the deal to make it work.

At 23 years old, Fox has already played four years in the league. He’s coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 25.2 points. Moreover, he’s managed to increase his scoring in all three seasons following his rookie year.

Sacramento would prefer to include Buddy Hield, and a combination of Marvin Bagley III and some draft picks to get the deal over the line. However, Fox’s ascent has resulted in a decline in Hield’s performance. The former Oklahoma product only averaged 16.6 points this season despite a career-high with 34.3 minutes per game.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out because the 76ers have already made it clear they want to move on from Simmons, and he responded by informing the team he doesn’t plan on attending training camp.

As a result, Philadelphia will likely have little leverage in any trade discussions with potential suitors.

