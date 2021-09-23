Will Browns Activate Odell Beckham Jr?

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports that Browns wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., will be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Bears.

#Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said will take it up to game time for decision on @obj playing vs Bears. Sounds like he would have a pitch count — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) September 23, 2021

Beckham has been working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered last season. The former LSU product did share that the timeline for his return was probably closer to early October. However, the Browns will be without a fellow wide receiver, Jarvis Landry, who is currently on IR with a knee injury of his own.

The jury is still out on whether the other receivers like Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, and Anthony Schwartz can step up to fill the void. However, if the Browns can’t beat the Bears and a rookie quarterback making his first regular-season start, they’ve got more significant problems than trying to challenge for a Super Bowl title.

