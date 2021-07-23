Will DeMar DeRozan Sign With The Lakers?

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports that Demar DeRozan could see himself back in his hometown of Los Angeles and playing for the Lakers. DeRozan’s five-year $139 million contract has run its course and he’s now an unrestricted free agent.

The 6’6″ small forward was still productive in his 12th season in the league. In 61 games, he averaged 33.7 minutes and 21.6 points per outing.

It’ll be interesting to see how things play out because the Lakers are currently over the salary cap which means they might not have as much available cash to offer DeRozan should they decide to pursue him.

DeRozan earned $27.7 million in his final season with the Spurs.

