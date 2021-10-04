Will Fuller Injury News

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reports that Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a broken finger in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Brian Flores says they hope to see DT Raekwon Davis (knee) return this week. He's eligible to come off IR. Will Fuller is out Sunday vs. Bucs & likely more with broken finger. Byron Jones (quad) day-to-day. Tua Tagovailoa's out 1 more week, can come back for Jags game in London. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 4, 2021

Fuller exited the game in the first half after picking up the injury and did not return. The damage is severe enough that he’s already been ruled out against the Buccaneers in Week 5.

This is a tough blow for a Dolphins team that’s lost three straight games after starting the season with a win against the Patriots. Miami signed Fuller to be a big part of the offense and gave him a one-year deal worth $10 million guaranteed. So far, in two games, he’s caught just four passes for 26 yards on eight targets.

The Dolphins are currently as high as a 10.5-point road underdog on Sunday as the market has completely soured on them after a 27-17 loss to the previously winless Colts as a 2.5-point home favorite.

