Will Fuller Returns to Dolphins Facility

https://twitter.com/CameronWolfe/status/1440013099633946637

Fuller has yet to suit up for the Dolphins this season, but he is expected to make his debut this Sunday vs. the Raiders. He missed the first week of the season while serving the final game of a six-game suspension, and he missed Week 2 due to a personal matter. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports that Fuller is in a “better mind space” after recharging this weekend and is ready to make his team debut.

The Dolphins signed Fuller in the offseason after spending his first five seasons with the Texans. He posted a career year in 2020-21 despite missing the final five games, finishing with career bests in receptions (53), receiving yards (879), and receiving touchdowns (eight). He’ll join DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle to give the Dolphins an intimidating trio at wide receiver.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear who they’ll be catching passes from this Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa is currently dealing with a rib injury, and Jacoby Brissett was dreadful in relief of Tagovailoa vs. the Bills. The Dolphins are currently listed as 4.5-point road underdogs vs. the Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook.