Will Fuller Suffers Broken Finger Sunday vs. Colts

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1445076731434520585

Fuller has had a disastrous start to his Dolphins’ tenure. He missed the first week of the season while serving the final game of a suspension, and he missed Week 2 for personal reasons. Now, he’s considered week-to-week with his broken finger.

Fuller’s loss should be positive for the rest of the receiving corps. DeVante Parker should continue to serve as the team’s wide receiver, while Jaylen Waddle could take on more responsibilities as the team’s No. 2 option. He’s been used primarily on short throws near the line of scrimmage, but the team needs a genuine deep threat without Fuller. Waddle ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at his pro day, so he fits that profile. Albert Wilson is the favorite to operate as the No. 3 wideout, but Preston Williams could also factor into the equation.

That said, none of this matters if the Dolphins can’t get more production out of their passing game. Jacoby Brissett has been abysmal as their starting quarterback, averaging just 4.9 adjusted yards per attempt. He will start at least one more week with Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, and the Dolphins are listed as 10.5-point road underdogs vs. the Buccaneers on FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 5.