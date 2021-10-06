Will J.D. Martinez Join Red Sox In ALDS?

Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez still has some swelling in his sprained left ankle. He sustained the injury when he tripped on second base on his way out to right field on Sunday. Martinez was later ruled out of Boston’s wild-card game on Tuesday against the Yankees.

Now, according to the MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Florida native has every intention of being on Boston’s ALDS roster.

JD Martinez’s ankle is said to look very bad and he may not be able to play some more days but he is expected to fight to be on the roster. No structural damage is the good news. He may have to abandon the superstition to step on the 2B bag on his way out to the outfield though. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 6, 2021

We’ve seen just about everything towards the end of the season, with Royals catcher Salvador Perez spraining his ankle after slipping on his way into the dugout to Brewers reliever Devin Williams fracturing his hand after punching a wall following a celebration of the team NL Central Division title.

Martinez’s injury was just as fluky, considering he routinely steps on second base on his way into the outfield before every inning. He’s not ready to be back on the field just yet, but he’ll try to convince Alex Cora and the Red Sox to keep a roster spot open for him.

Boston will head to Tampa Bay for Game 1 in the ALDS against the Rays on Thursday. It’s currently listed as a +160 underdog for the opener and +144 for the series.

