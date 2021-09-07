Will Michael Porter Jr. Stay In Denver?

Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports that Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is hopeful for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Both parties are trying to get a deal done before the start of the season, but Porter has told his agent, Mark Bartelstein, that he’s not in any particular rush.

“I told him, ‘Take your time, do your thing. I’m in no rush, I’m in grind mode. I’m not stressed about it. I’m just in the gym, and whenever you’ve got some news for me, hit me up.’”

Denver selected Porter with the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Many pundits felt he could’ve been the top overall pick if not for a lower back injury that required the microdiscectomy of his L3-L4 spinal discs. Teams ahead of the Nuggets felt he wasn’t worth the risk that high in the draft, which caused him to fall to Denver.

