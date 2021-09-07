Will Michael Porter Jr. Stay In Denver?

Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports that Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is hopeful for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Both parties are trying to get a deal done before the start of the season, but Porter has told his agent, Mark Bartelstein, that he’s not in any particular rush.
“I told him, ‘Take your time, do your thing. I’m in no rush, I’m in grind mode. I’m not stressed about it. I’m just in the gym, and whenever you’ve got some news for me, hit me up.’”
Denver selected Porter with the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Many pundits felt he could’ve been the top overall pick if not for a lower back injury that required the microdiscectomy of his L3-L4 spinal discs. Teams ahead of the Nuggets felt he wasn’t worth the risk that high in the draft, which caused him to fall to Denver.
Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on which player will win Rookie of the Year honors in addition to team futures for the NBA Championship.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.