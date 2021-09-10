Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play In Week 1?

ESPN’s Jake Trotter reports that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-commital on whether Odell Beckham Jr. would be active in Week 1 vs. the Chiefs. Beckham is looking to return to the field after suffering a torn ACL in Week 7 last season.

August 25th was the first time he took full-speed reps in almost a year while working with the first-team offense during 7-7 passing drills. Before that, he mostly did individual drills on his role or operated as a stand-in during some of the team workouts.

This week, he’s been listed as limited on the Browns injury report. Oftentimes, that tends to be a good sign regarding a player’s availability for the game. However, it appears Stefanski prefers to be instead coy about his wide receiver’s status.

Even if he does play, he might be a bit limited on a snap count.

