Will We See Deshaun Watson This Year?

Will Deshaun Watson Play this Year?

Deshaun Watson is currently listed at 50-1 odds to win the NFL’s MVP Award. The obvious question is which team he will be on, and will he even take a snap this season? Watson has intimated that he no longer wants to be in Houston, and now, with training camp set to get underway, the Texans are stating that they’re willing to listen to offers for their wantaway quarterback.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, it’ll take at least three first-round picks to even get into the discussion with Houston.

The #Texans are now willing to listen — and have been for some time — to trade offers for star QB Deshaun Watson, multiple sources tell me and @RapSheet. But the price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It’d likely take at least three first-round picks and more. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

You can’t really blame the Texans for setting the bar so high. After all, Watson is a franchise quarterback who is signed through 2025.

But what assurances can a team receive that he’ll even be eligible to play this season should they try to trade for him? He currently has at least 22 civil suits pending against him, ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault.

Normally, teams would have a better idea of where things stand because the NFL has often decided to place the beleaguered player on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. That actually helps protect both the team and the player, but apparently, the league is still gathering more information.

Thus, with legal issues still swirling for Watson, shouldn’t that reduce what Houston is asking for to trade their beleaguered quarterback?

At this point, it wouldn’t make sense to expect Watson to play this season.

There’s also the chance that this circus becomes a public relations nightmare for the NFL now that Watson has reported to camp to avoid being fined. But how long can this continue before this really becomes an untenable situation?

In the past, we’ve often seen the league underestimate the gravity of a situation. They’re close to making that same error yet again.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds, team futures, in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.