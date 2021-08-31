Willy Adames Could Return to Shortstop on Tuesday

Quad discomfort has kept Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames out of his usual position over the last week, but he is nearing a return to defensive action. Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Adames would take a full warmup on Monday, and if all goes well, would be back at short on Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants.

https://twitter.com/Haudricourt/status/1432495002173595650

Adames appeared in the Brewers’ lineup over the weekend, playing in the final two games of the series as the designated hitter against the Minnesota Twins. His last start at shortstop came on August 24, when he was forced to leave early. Thankfully, Adames avoided any time on the injury list as a result of the quad issue.

The 25-year-old has been a man possessed since being acquired by the Brewers. Adames has a career-best .536 slugging percentage and .375 on-base plus slugging percentage in 83 games with Milwaukee.

Luis Urias has covered shortstop over the last week and will continue in a utility infielder role when Adames resumes defensive responsibilities.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Brewers as -142 favorites tonight against the Giants.