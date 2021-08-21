Willy Adames is out of the lineup Saturday for the Brewers
August 21George KurtzSportsGrid
Willy Adames is out of the starting lineup for the Brewers on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. The Brewers look to be giving a couple of players the day off here as Avisail Garcia is also out of the lineup. Luis Garcia will play shortstop and bat sixth in place of Adames.
Adames has been nothing short of spectacular since being acquired by the Brewers from the Rays in late May. Adames has already set career highs in HRs and RBIs and will likely also do so in runs by the end of the month. Sure, this offensive explosion could just be the result of no longer hitting in Tropicana Field. Still, perhaps the Rays sold light here as they were desperate to open a position for uber-prospect Wander Franco.
The Brewers will face the Nationals on Saturday, and they will start Eric Lauer while the Nats will go with Paolo Espino. The Brewers are -110 (-1.5) on the run line, -230 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-104), and the under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
