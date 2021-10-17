Wizards Hopeful Bradley Beal Will Be Available For Season Opener

The Washington Wizards put all their eggs in the Bradley Beal basket when they traded Russell Westbrook this off-season, and they’re taking a cautious approach in dealing with Beal’s knee injury. Beal suffered a knee contusion in the Wizards’ final preseason game on Friday against the New York Knicks. Still, the Wizards are hopeful that the injury won’t impact Beal’s availability for their season-opener against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Beal had a career year last season, posting a career-best 31.3 points per game, 88.9% free throw shooting percentage, and 48.5% shooting percentage. The Wizards’ offense will run through Beal this season, and he’ll be supported by Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who were acquired in the Westbook trade.

The betting market lost faith in the Wizards after they moved on from Westbrook. Washington is priced as +16000 longshots to win the Larry O’Brien trophy this season, although they are modestly priced at +1100 to win the weak Southeast Division at FanDuel Sportsbook.