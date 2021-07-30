Wizards Trade Russell Westbrook to Lakers

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports the Washington Wizards have officially traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reports surfaced earlier today that the deal would include moving Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The deal also includes future draft picks in the 2024, 2028 seasons.

In his first season with the Wizards, Westbrook played 65 games, averaging 36 minutes, 22 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists per game. Alongside Bradley Beal, Westbrook led the Wizards to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. He last played in a Jun. 2 loss 129-112 Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, playing 38 minutes, scoring 24 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

The Lakers, the number seven seed in the 2021 playoffs, were defeated by the Phoenix Suns in Game 6. Posting a 42-30 record, the team was in danger of missing the playoffs, defeating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament to advance. The team is currently +420 to win the NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.