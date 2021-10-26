WR Allen Lazard Lands On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced that they added wide receiver Allen Lazard to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lazard joins fellow wide receiver Davante Adams on the list, which puts Green Bay at a disadvantage for their Thursday night away game against the Cardinals.

The Packers will have Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Amari Rodgers available, and they may activate Marquez Valdes-Scantling off of IR. Valdes-Scantling has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but it’s not fully clear if he’s even ready to return to the field.

Adams (73) and Lazard (21) are the two most targeted wide receivers on Green Bay, while Cobb is third with 18 targets. Cobb also hasn’t finished with more than three fantasy points in the past three weeks, so he’s due for a breakout.

Green Bay’s six-game winning streak will undoubtedly be put to the test on Thursday night against a Cardinals team that’s been perfect thus far this season with wins in all seven of their games.

