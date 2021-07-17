Xander Bogaerts is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Red Sox
July 17George KurtzSportsGrid
Xander Bogaerts is out of the starting lineup Saturday versus the Yankees, BaseballPress.com reports. Bogaerts is dealing with left wrist soreness. He suffered the injury during the Red Sox win over the Yankees on Friday. Bogaerts is expected to play Sunday, so this is more of a precaution than anything else.
Bogaerts has been fantastic this season, batting .318 with a .924 OPS and 15 HRs, 51 RBI, five SBs, and 58 runs in 86 games. His absence from the lineup Saturday means he won’t have to face the fastball of Gerrit Cole.
The Red Sox and Yankees have played seven times this season, and the Sox have won all seven. While Cole starts for the Yankees, a fellow All-Star in Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox. The Sox are -172 (+1.5) on the run line, +122 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
