Xander Bogaerts Out of Red Sox Lineup Thursday

Bogaerts appears to have a scheduled day off, last playing in the 9-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 with a walk. A regular fixture in the Red Sox lineup, Bogaerts has played 119 games this season, slashing .302/.371/.510 with 20 home runs.
Kike Hernandez will take over shortstop duties in place of Bogaerts Thursday, batting leadoff. Priced at $3,400 on FanDuel, Hernandez has played 111 games in his first season with Boston, hitting .258 with a .345 OBP and 17 home runs. He went 3-for-6 with a home run in Wednesday’s loss.
The Red Sox will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss with a win facing John Gant, who makes his 15th start of the season. With a 4-7 record, Gant has a 3.77 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.52 WHIP.
Boston is a -275 home Moneyline Favorite against the Twins on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.
