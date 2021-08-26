Xander Bogaerts Out of Red Sox Lineup Thursday

The Boston Red Sox announce Xander Bogaerts will sit out of Thursday’s series finale with the Minnesota Twins.

Sale's on the mound for the series finale. pic.twitter.com/1hSu9tFZwI — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 26, 2021

Bogaerts appears to have a scheduled day off, last playing in the 9-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 with a walk. A regular fixture in the Red Sox lineup, Bogaerts has played 119 games this season, slashing .302/.371/.510 with 20 home runs.

Kike Hernandez will take over shortstop duties in place of Bogaerts Thursday, batting leadoff. Priced at $3,400 on FanDuel, Hernandez has played 111 games in his first season with Boston, hitting .258 with a .345 OBP and 17 home runs. He went 3-for-6 with a home run in Wednesday’s loss.

The Red Sox will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss with a win facing John Gant, who makes his 15th start of the season. With a 4-7 record, Gant has a 3.77 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.52 WHIP.

Boston is a -275 home Moneyline Favorite against the Twins on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.