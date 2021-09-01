Xander Bogaerts Test Positive for COVID-19

Bogaerts was originally expected to start game 2 of the Red Sox matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays but was removed in the second inning after hitting an RBI single in the top of the first. Yairo Munoz replaced him at shortstop. Munoz has played four games this season, hitting .125 with a .125 OBP.
A regular fixture in the Red Sox lineup, Bogaerts has played 123 games this season, slashing .297/.365/.500 with 20 home runs. In Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Rays, Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.
The Red Sox have had several players test positive for the virus recently, with pitchers Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Barnes, Martin Perez and infielders Kike Hernandez and Christian Arroyo returning positive tests.
With a 75-58 record, the Red Sox hold on to the second Wild Card spot in the American League. The team is currently +2400 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.