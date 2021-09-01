Xander Bogaerts Test Positive for COVID-19

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bogaerts was originally expected to start game 2 of the Red Sox matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays but was removed in the second inning after hitting an RBI single in the top of the first. Yairo Munoz replaced him at shortstop. Munoz has played four games this season, hitting .125 with a .125 OBP.

A regular fixture in the Red Sox lineup, Bogaerts has played 123 games this season, slashing .297/.365/.500 with 20 home runs. In Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Rays, Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

The Red Sox have had several players test positive for the virus recently, with pitchers Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Barnes, Martin Perez and infielders Kike Hernandez and Christian Arroyo returning positive tests.

With a 75-58 record, the Red Sox hold on to the second Wild Card spot in the American League. The team is currently +2400 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.