Xavier Jones Carving Out a Role in Rams’ Backfield

The Rams are being forced to adapt their backfield following the injury to Cam Akers. He was expected to serve as their bell-cow back this season, so his injury has left a huge void. Darrell Henderson will serve as the team’s starter, but that still leaves a few opportunities for the rest of the running backs on the roster.
Jones is someone who has impressed in training camp. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that the second-year player out of SMU is “going to carve out a role for himself,” and he added that Jones is someone that the Rams are “expecting to count on throughout the season.” Jones didn’t receive a single carry with the team last year, but McVay praised his ability in pass protection. That could earn him a role on passing downs, and Jones did catch 20 passes in his final collegiate season. Jones is currently coming off the board as approximately the No. 53 running back in fantasy drafts, and he could provide some value at that spot.
The Rams are expected to contend for a title this season, and they’re currently listed at +1500 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook.
