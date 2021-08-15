Yadier Molina Out Of Cardinals Lineup Sunday

It appears the 18-year veteran will have a scheduled rest day, last playing in the 9-4 victory over the Royals Saturday, going 0-for-4. A regular fixture in the Cardinals’ lineup, Molina is slashing .255/.299/.380 with eight home runs, appearing in 89 games this season.
Andrew Knizner will take over catching duties in place of Molina Sunday, batting ninth. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, Knizner has appeared in 43 games this season, hitting .183 with a .305 OBP and one home run. His last start was a 7-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 0-for-4.
The Cardinals will face Kris Bubic Sunday, who makes his 13th start of the season. With a 3-5 record, Bubic has a 4.43 ERA, 19% K rate and a 1.44 WHIP.
St. Louis is a -122 road Moneyline favorite against the Royals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 10.5-run total.
