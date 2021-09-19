Yadier Molina Out of Cardinals Lineup Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will sit out of the Cardinals matchup against the San Diego Padres.

For Sunday’s series finale, Molina gets a scheduled day off, last playing in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Padres, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. The 18-year veteran is a regular fixture in the Cardinals’ lineup, playing 113 games this year, hitting .253 with a .299 OBP and 11 home runs.

Andrew Knizner will take over the catcher position in place of Molina for Sunday’s matchup, batting eighth. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, Knizner has played 54 games, slashing .190/.297/.263 with one home run. He last started in a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 12, going 0-for-3.

The Cardinals hope to keep their Wild Card hopes alive with a win Sunday against the Padres. St. Louis faces Jake Arrieta, who makes his 24th start of the season. As a member of the Padres and Cubs, this year, Arrieta has a 5-13 record, with a 7.05 ERA, 17% K rate, and a 1.74 WHIP.

In a matchup with a nine-run total, St. Louis is a -116 home Moneyline favorite against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook.