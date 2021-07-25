Yadier Molina out of Cardinals Lineup Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will miss his third straight game Sunday as the Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds.

https://twitter.com/FantasyLabsMLB/status/1419295692254756871

Molina has been dealing with a stiff neck, which has kept him out of the weekend series. He last played in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on July 22, going 0-for-3 with a walk. The 18-year veteran is a regular fixture in the Cardinals’ lineup, appearing in 75 games this season, slashing .250/.295/.390 with eight home runs.

Andrew Knizner will take over duties at catcher for the third-straight game in place of Molina, batting eighth. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, Knizner went 0-for-4 in the 5-3 loss to the Reds Saturday. He has appeared in 38 games this season, hitting .189 with a .294 OBP.

The Cardinals will look to avoid the sweep against the Reds Sunday and will face Sonny Gray, who will make his 14th start of the season. Gray has a 2-5 record with a 3.65 ERA and a 29.7% K rate.

St. Louis is a +142 road Moneyline underdog against the Reds on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.